NEW ALBANY — Although the halls of Community Montessori in New Albany are empty, the energy is still flowing through the building as teachers engage with students through online learning.
The school is closed Thursday and will be closed Friday because a large percentage of students are sick with the flu, COVID, RSV and other illnesses.
"We had 13 kids in one class out with the flu, I know that number has increased since then," said Director Barbara Burke Fondren. "Half of the classes were either 20% to 40% of kids out with different illness. Flu is prominent in some parts of the building, RSV in others and COVID in some. COVID is the lowest number right now."
About 600 students attend the school.
Burke Fondren said the school consulted with Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris about the illnesses and then made the decision to close the in-person classes.
"We know parents have almost a traumatic stress response right now to feel like we’re going back to something, but really this is what schools have always done," she said. "We’ve watched attendance, we see things changing, we work with our local health department, so we did, and we talked about the most politicalized part of this, we removed that and talked about what’s right for this community."
All students and staff will also be required to wear masks when they return on Monday. Burke Fondren said the school year started with masking, but COVID numbers were at a place in September where administrators felt comfortable making face coverings optional.
"We will be putting masking back in place on Monday. Most of our families understand they want to keep kids on campus, they want to do anything they can to help minimize spread of illness that affects the whole community," she said.
Indiana doctors say that this year's flu season will likely be more severe than the past few years, because people have relaxed COVID-19 precautions like masking and frequent hand washing.
The Indiana Department of Health announced its first flu death Oct. 14 and said last year 82 Hoosiers died after getting the flu.
“Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers.”
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is on the rise in the region. The virus typically affects babies and young children, with symptoms similar to a cold.
In September Norton Children's Hospital reported a sharp increase in the number of children admitted with RSV compared to last year. In the middle of the month the hospital admitted 66 patients with the virus in one week, compared to 32 at the same point in 2021. At that point RSV admissions had increased more than 60% from earlier in the month.
Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Emily Volk said the hospital is bracing for a "pretty severe flu season" and that the RSV season has been "pretty brisk" so far.
"Really it’s so important for folks who can get vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19 to get those vaccines," she said. "To get those boosters. The flu shot this year, the good news is, it is covering the variants of flu we are seeing, it is a very effective flu shot this year."
She said vaccinated people may still get the illnesses, but they'd be less severe.
"Both of these vaccines, the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine may not guarantee you absolutely will not get COVID or the flu, but it will protect you from getting an illness that requires hospitalization or a stay in the ICU with a tube down your throat and a machine doing the breathing for you."
If people are able, they should stay home from work and events when they're sick.
"We have this very strong work ethic, especially here in the Midwest, I think there is a little bit of resistance of staying home when we aren't feeling 100%, because we want to push through," Dr. Volk said. "We value that work ethic, but you're really not doing anybody any favors if you're just bringing your co-workers an illness that for some might make them very sick."
She said the hospital is seeing an uptick in RSV cases and there are ways to prevent these illnesses.
"Hand washing is still very effective in preventing disease spread in general," Dr. Volk said. "Making sure when kids do cough or sneeze, they know to do it in their elbow rather into their hands. These things that seem very small and common sense also are effective."
