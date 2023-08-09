Walking the talk of its mission to support education, charity, arts, and culture, the 45-member New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization recently donated nearly $1,900 to seven local non-profits.
Receiving funds were BAYA (Beautiful As You Are), Silver Heights Camp, Let Us Learn, Carnegie Center, Friends of the Library, Arts Council of Southern Indiana, and college student Sydney Moeller.
In addition, the associates renewed its long-standing membership in the Riley Cheer Guild that supports Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Tri Kappas throughout the state are designated as one of three organizations in its Way of Honor for significant financial and other support since 1923.
