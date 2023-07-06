Jasdeep Sidhu, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Floyd cancer care team.
Dr. Sidhu’s services include diagnosis and treatment for patients with blood-related diseases and cancer. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
He received his professional training at Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in India; internal medicine residence at Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn; and hematology and medical oncology fellowship at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
He is associated with the American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Society of Hematologic Oncology and Kentucky Medical Association.
He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 812-945-4000.
