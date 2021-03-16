CLARK COUNTY — A recently-seated Clark County judge is bringing back a program to address how police respond to people who may need mental health attention.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Dan Moore announced last week the reinstatement of the Crisis Intervention Team, a partnership between local law enforcement agencies and mental health providers. It will be led by program director Amanda Beam. Training offered through Wellstone will be aimed at helping officers determine if in certain situations a non-violent person may be better served by going to a mental health facility rather than booked into jail simply because there aren’t other options.
Moore was first elected to the bench in 2008 and created the program during his term. But, he lost the 2014 election and the program did not continue.
“I believe we’ve got to do something with the people coming through the system aside from just throwing them in jail,” Moore said Tuesday during the first meeting of the program’s advisory board, which includes people from health, education, law enforcement and the judicial system.
“And it’s just too easy to do that kind of thing short of information. You maybe don’t know this person is off their meds, you don’t know if there’s an episode that just happened at home.”
An example could be a police stop of a person who is acting suspicious or trespassing. Trained officers could identify the person as having mental health issues and take them to a community behavioral health center like Wellstone or LifeSpring Health Systems for a 24-hour evaluation instead of to jail.
“Let’s start identifying mental health symptoms when police identify people on the street and not just saying ‘hey this is criminal mischief,’” Moore said, adding that “if it’s not really a mental health case, this is a criminal case and it starts down the criminal track.”
He also said that mental health evaluation can be beneficial to him in deciding next steps if there is also a criminal element involved and the person ends up in court.
Beth Keeney, senior vice president of Community Health at LifeSpring Health Systems, said she’s happy to support programs like this because it’s the right thing to do for the community.
“We see oftentimes folks who have mental health issues and substance use disorders and they end up in jail and jail is not the right place for them,” she said, adding that “we know when officers take people to jail they’re not doing it to be mean to the folks on the street, they’re doing it because they don’t have options to get people to the places they need to go.”
Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said there’s a high percentage of people who come through the jail with mental health issues. Some, he said, have committed or are accused of crimes and should be incarcerated “but if we can identify the few that there’s a better remedy than jail, then we’ll gladly utilize this program to benefit the sheriffs office and the community and the person that we’re dealing with.”
He gave the example of a person who may be unsheltered and lack the family resources others have. Police could be responding repeatedly to reports of trespassing or another minor misdemeanor.
“I understand the police side of this where they keep getting calls on the same person and they have to take some kind of action,” Maples said. “If they have this other option, they can get them going in a different direction other than the judicial system.”
A representative of the Clarksville Police Department was also at the meeting, and Moore said he hopes to get other agencies involved. The Jeffersonville Police Department and LifeSpring Health Systems also announced earlier this year a partnership to help identify and connect to resources people who may have mental health or substance use disorder issues.
Keeney said Moore’s CIT program can be a nice accompaniment to that.
“I think they will work very complementary,” she said. “The crisis intervention team is really designed to help connect people to hospital resources and outpatient behavioral health resources. The program that we have with Jeff police is really designed to do the same thing. So it’s really just an additional tool for officers to have when they’re responding to a behavioral health or addiction crisis.”
CIT leaders also say they hope the program can address some of the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues and substance use disorders.
“Mental health I think is always important whether or not you are in a pandemic,” Beam, the program director, said. “A lot of people now maybe they don’t feel comfortable going to the doctor, going to see their counselors, they want to stay inside and we know that isolation isn’t always the best, we’re social creatures. So hopefully this initiative will be one more resource that folks can draw upon to help not only in times of crisis but perhaps prior to that crisis.
“When you see folks suffering and they don’t need to, I feel anyone would try to stop that and try to help it in some way. This is just one way to lessen suffering.”
