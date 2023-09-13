New Washington Middle/High School is excited to announce that Thresa Estopinal will sponsor their newest therapy dog, Bluey.
New Washington's first fully trained certified therapy dog “graduated” with the senior class of 2023. The search for additional candidates began quickly.
Leadership Southern Indiana’s NEXGEN program chose New Washington’s Therapy Dog program for their philanthropic project and raised more than $5000 for the program. This generous donation allowed the school to seek out a breeder who produced therapy dog candidates, Wright’s Golden Beauties.
The school was put on a waiting list for a possible match and was notified on July 1, 2023 that a perfect match for adoption was available. Estopinal expressed an interest to the Greater Clark Educational Foundation about wanting to be involved with the Academies of Greater Clark and their director, Mrs. Emily Oliver-Jones, helped make the connection with the Academies of New Washington.
The goals of the program involving Bluey are to increase student academic performanc, support students’ emotional and behavioral needs and provide a service to the community through visiting local schools and businesses, creating a philanthropic mindset in the students, and producing graduates who are informed, healthy and responsible pet owners.
New Washington will be display Thresa Estopinal’s logo on Bluey’s vest when she earns it sometime next spring.
The therapy dog program at New Washington started during the 2021-2022 school year. As a school, New Washington saw a significant increase in the number of students who were struggling with depression, anxiety, stress, and attendance, all of which affect their ability to learn.
Indiana’s recent focus on Social and Emotional Learning based on research from the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) supports that schools “infuse the principles of SEL across practices and policies such as curriculum and instruction, extra-curricular activities, discipline, student-support services, professional learning, and ongoing assessment for continuous improvement.”
Therapy dogs are being used to support students with many of these social and emotional learning needs. Research into the effects of therapy dogs in schools shows a range of benefits, including:
• Increased school attendance
• Gains in confidence
• Decreased learner anxiety behaviors resulting in improved learning outcomes, such as increases in reading and writing levels
• Positive changes toward learning and improved motivation
• Enhanced relationships with peers and teachers due to experiencing trust and unconditional love from a therapy dog, which in turn helps students learn how to express their feelings and enter into more trusting relationships
• Increased test score
The mental health impacts of the pandemic have also brought about many challenges to students that therapy dogs can help with.
Just coming back to school, being around other students, and establishing a routine can be challenging. These challenges bring about even more motivation to address the social and emotional health of students.
The school has seen a decrease in test anxiety just by having a dog visit students right before they take a test. Research shows that petting a dog releases serotonin and dopamine and reduces cortisol, which can lower heart rate and help improve mood, and staring into the eyes of a dog releases oxytocin in our brains, which is the same hormone that helps bond a mother to her newborn child.
People who struggle with depression have low levels of serotonin and dopamine, which can be raised by simply petting a dog. Those who have high levels of anxiety can reduce their cortisol levels simply by having contact with a dog. They are also very good listeners who are completely non-judgmental and sometimes students just need to talk to them. These are all areas that create challenges for student learning.
The role of therapy dogs is to react and respond to people and their environment, under the guidance and direction of their handler. Students at New Washington work with their dog trainer, Amanda Armstrong, to learn to be handlers for the dogs. They also will work alongside a vet and groomer in order to learn to take care of the animals.
Two work-based learning students create the dog’s schedule and prepare the people for the dog's visits. They also take them to sites to visit such as their sponsor’s business or event, the Clark County 911 Call Center, classrooms, extra-curricular events, and other schools.
Students at New Washington Middle/High School benefit daily from the dogs working in the school and all of the benefits that a therapy dog can bring as well as the benefits from learning specialty things such as becoming handlers, studying mental health, building a grooming station, learning to operate a small business, as well as the knowledge they gain from working with a vet and a groomer. Students also learn the difference between types of working dogs and what certifications are required.
