SOUTHERN INDIANA — Nine people have filed for school board candidacy in Clark and Floyd Counties.
Last Wednesday was the first day candidates could file for school board seats in Southern Indiana, and, as of Friday afternoon, the county clerk's offices reported five filings in Clark County and four in Floyd County. The deadline for school board filings is Aug. 21 at noon.
There have not yet been any filings for the Borden-Henryville School Corp. board.
GREATER CLARK
Two incumbents have filed to run as candidates for the Greater Clark County School board, including Teresa Bottorff-Perkins for District 7 and Milton Clayton for District 6. Newcomer Keith Freeman will face Clayton in the race for District 6.
CLARKSVILLE
Bill Wilson, current board president or the Clarksville Community Schools, is running for re-election in District 2. He is the only candidate to file so far in the district.
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Three incumbents have filed to run as candidates for New Albany-Floyd County school board, including Jennifer Higbie for School Board At-large, Elizabeth Galligan for District 3 and Rebecca Gardenour for District 4. Newcomer Misty Ronau will face Gardenour in the race for District 4.
SILVER CREEK
Rachel Overberg, current vice president for the interim Silver Creek Community School Corp. board, filed to run for District 2. She is the only candidate to file so far in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.