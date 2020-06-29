JEFFERSONVILLE — There were no injuries following a report of gunshots Saturday in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville police responded at 3 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Hopkins Lane on a report of multiple gunshots, according to a news release. Witnesses reported seeing two men in a physical fight at the scene, hearing gunshots and seeing a red sedan speed away.
Police found the sedan and the person they believe shot at a home. That suspect was arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. A second person was also arrested for battery, according to the release.
