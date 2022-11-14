The Falls of the Ohio State Park announces a series of weekend programs in late November and early December. Presentations require interpretive center admission unless noted.
Fossils of the Waldron Shale
The Waldron Shale is perhaps Indiana’s third best-known fossil deposits. The first is the Devonian fossil beds, known before Indiana was a state. The second is the Crawfordsville crinoid beds discovered in the 1820s. The Waldron Shale was discovered during quarry operations near the village of Waldron. Until 1994, Waldron fossils were only known from one location in Clark County. A number of quarries have exposed the fossil-rich shale and collecting piles from quarries have been at the park since 1995. This program looks at the diverse and well-preserved fossils and focuses on the unusual fauna found in Clark County. Alan Goldstein, park naturalist and paleontologist, will talk about this amazing fossil deposit. Nov. 26, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Meet the Paleontologist
Fossils provide a history of life on Earth. This program will highlight some interesting fossils. Park paleontologist Alan Goldstein will pull select fossils from the park collections and tell their story. Free program in rotunda. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Amazing Mississippian Crinoids
Crinoids — sometimes called sea lilies — are related starfish; their remains are common fossils. The rings that make up the animal’s column are known as “Indian beads.” Complete specimens are uncommon and beautiful. The Mississippian Period is called the “Age of Crinoids” because they were diverse and dominated the sea floor in the shallow continental seas. Alan Goldstein’s presentation highlights the history, diversity, and lifestyles of creatures that thrived about 350 million years ago in Indiana, Kentucky, and surrounding states. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Geoheritage of the Falls
The Falls of the Ohio boasts an incredible legacy of geological study. Over the last 200-plus, the Falls have been examined by some of the most famous paleontologists in the world and the work still continues. In this talk, Dr. Kate Bulinski, Associate Professor of Geosciences at Bellarmine University will highlight past, present, and future research endeavors at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Dec. 3, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Black lights: Seeing minerals in a whole "new light" — on a budget
Black lights used to be expensive for collectors of fluorescent minerals and roller rinks. Today, the cost has come way down. This program by Jim Lobb, a local collector, will introduce you to the colorful world revealed by the ultraviolet lamp. Why are some minerals so vibrant with color and others don’t show any change? Where can I buy a cheap and safe black light? Can I find fluorescent minerals, or should I buy them? They make a great holiday gift for budding scientists. Free program. Dec. 4, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fossils in The Buildings Around Us
Finding fossils doesn’t mean visiting quarries, road cuts or parks. They can be found in the architecture around you. This program will present fossils that can be seen in buildings around Kentuckiana, some of America's largest cities and even famous tourist sites in Europe. Join world traveler and blogger, Michael Popp, who has been writing about fossils on the Internet for over 13 years. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Additional programs are scheduled on weekends in December and beyond. Check the parks Facebook page or the DNR event calendar for details as they become available.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2984.htm) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville.
