INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health said Thursday that 900 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.
The number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus is at 732,692.
Five more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 13,033 Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 13,007. Clark’s death toll remained at 191.
Floyd County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 7672. Its death toll remains at 178 with no new deaths reported.
A total of 3,436,875 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,432,248 on Wednesday. A total of 10,104,400 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
