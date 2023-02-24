Rachael Smith had a perfect on-the-job learning experience.
For three years, she worked at Baptist Health Floyd as a nursing assistant on SIPS while going to nursing school at Spalding University. She not only learned about what it takes to be a great nurse, but also about the culture and people of Baptist Health Floyd.
“This was my first job in a clinical setting. I started as a nursing assistant a couple of months before I started nursing school and it was a great decision,” she said. “I love the people here. Working here gave me so much more knowledge and confidence going into school.”
So after graduating from Spalding and earning the title of registered nurse, the transition was a smooth one for Smith. She is in her second year as an RN.
She said the experience she picked up as a nursing assistant at the hospital was invaluable.
“It helped me in school … I had a base understanding of how to approach patients,” she said. “Other students when we had our first clinical rotation were very timid and terrified to meet someone or go into a patient’s room. But I already knew how to talk to a patient. They are just people. It was very, very beneficial to me.”
Smith was motivated to become a nurse. Her mother and grandmother are both nurses, her fiancé is becoming a nurse, and she said the profession provides many opportunities.
She also said she loves meeting new people and tries to encourage them during their hospital stay. She has a lot of orthopedic patients in her unit.
“They are usually here two or three days so I get to learn a little bit about them,” she said. “You see a lot of interesting people. If they have had a traumatic fall and break their hip, I get to help them navigate a very difficult part of their life and show them they can do this … that they can walk hours after getting their hip replaced.”
The New Albany resident said she enjoys working on the SIPS unit since that is where she learned as a nursing assistant before becoming an RN.
“It was easier because I already knew what kind of patients to expect and the routine of the unit. I knew the ins and outs, knew the people so I just had to adapt to a new routine and skill set,” she said. “It made being a new graduate straight out of school much easier.
“I really enjoy this unit. I have made good friends and we make a really good team together. We all get along and help each other out and we can bounce ideas off each other.”
She said dealing with COVID early in the pandemic was scary. The SIPS unit, she said, became a COVID unit.
“No one knew anything about it,” she said. “But we got through it together and worked really well as a team.”
She said she enjoys working as a nurse at Baptist Health Floyd.
“They have been very fair and accommodating. I like the atmosphere of this hospital,” she said. “I feel like we are all pretty close to each other around here.”
