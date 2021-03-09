JEFFERSONVILLE — An Ohio man charged with the December murder of a family member in Jeffersonville appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday. His extradition to Clark County this week comes after a January arrest in Jeffersontown that involved a more than 12-hour standoff.
Christian Q. White, 46, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Marcus Suggs, who was fatally shot at an apartment on French Street in Jeffersonville in late December. White also faces a level 4 felony for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm at another.
During his initial hearing Tuesday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Judge Dan Moore entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for all charges and appointed a public defender until White secures his own attorney.
Court records show Jeffersonville police responded at 10:39 p.m. Dec. 30 to the 800 block of French Street on a report of a gunshot. When they arrived, they noted a woman inside screaming and a man later identified as Suggs, unresponsive on the floor. He was taken to Clark Memorial Health where he later died from his injuries. White was not at the scene.
A witness said White had been heard in another room order the victim to his knees, with Suggs asking why he was doing this. A single gunshot followed.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported that after the shooting, Jeffersontown police received a tip on the suspect’s whereabouts. He was arrested at an apartment on Tree Lane after the standoff, which had included three hostages — one a small child. None of the hostages was injured.
White has a status conference March 15 with a jury trial scheduled for June 22.
