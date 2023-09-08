SOUTHERN INDIANA — Everyone has the chance to help clean up the Ohio River in Southern Indiana.
The annual Ohio River Sweep takes place Saturday morning and citizens can help clean out their hometown waterway.
Last year more than 5,000 people cleaned up more than 156,000 pounds of trash in the six states that border the Ohio River.
“The majority of what we see is anything that floats,” said Floyd County River Sweep Volunteer Coordinator Travis Elble. “Lots of plastic stuff. Every spring and late winter there’s a flood that will flood camps and things along the river. Anything that floats is going to connect down the river.”
“There’s a lot of good impact (with this event,)” Elble said. “When we pick up trash it’s cleaner each year. There’s a lot less big debris and a lot less tires. We whittled it down to annual maintenance. This keeps it under control.”
The Ohio River Sweep takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Clark and Floyd counties. The local event is part of a multi-state effort led by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), which organizes volunteer events across six states.
Organizations such as OHM Advisors, Friends of the Ohio River Greenway, River Heritage Conservancy and local municipalities are coordinating the event.
The meet-up locations include the New Albany Amphitheatre, the Croghan Paddling Launch in Clarksville and Ashland Park in Clarksville.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided at the event.
All participants must complete a volunteer waiver, and children younger than 18 need a parent’s signature. Copies of the waiver will be at registration, or can be filled out in advance at https://www.gosoin.com/event/ohio-river-sweep-2023/13090/
