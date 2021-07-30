FLOYD COUNTY — One man was killed and another hospitalized with non life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 150 in Floyd County Friday afternoon.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said a call of a crash with injuries was reported just after 12:30 on the roadway between Navilleton and Edwardsville-Galena Road. Greenville resident Rogerio Medeiros, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loop said Medeiros was traveling westbound on U.S. 150 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons, colliding head-on with a tow truck coming the opposite direction. The town truck driver was taken to Baptist Health Floyd.
Loop said the road is expected to remain closed until around 3:30 p.m.
