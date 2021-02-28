INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 12,142 Hoosiers were confirmed Saturday to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. That total includes one additional death in Clark County, pushing the county's total to 181.
Floyd County recorded no new deaths, leaving its total at 169. Statewide, another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
U.S. now awaiting 3rd COVID-19 vaccine after J&J's one-dose shot cleared
The Indiana Department of Health reported Sunday that 736 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 661,673 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
Clark County reported 18 new cases, putting its total at 11,946. Floyd County reported 11 new cases, making its total 7,200.
Indiana's unique seven-day positivity rate is at 10.7% while both Clark and Floyd counties are at 13.6%.
To date, 3,117,201unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,112,174 reported on Saturday. A total of 8.021,430 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state health department since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Saturday, 992,727 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 565,722 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
