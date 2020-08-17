Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyard in Starlight is conducting open interviews Wednesday, Aug. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. to fill positions in several different areas.
Openings include positions in the Starlight Cafe pizza kitchen, Starlight Cafe grill cook, a winery tasting room associate, a bakery associate, a farm market cashier, a tractor driver and others.
The open interviews will be in Huber’s Plantation Hall, 19816 Huber Rd., Borden.
A full listing of positions and instructions about how to apply are available at https://www.huberwinery.com/job-opportunity/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.