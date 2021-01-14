INDIANAPOLIS — More than 250,000 Hoosiers ages 70 and older had scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Thursday.
The total includes more than 125,000 individuals 70 to 79 who scheduled their vaccines Wednesday, the first day of their eligibility. It does not include Hoosiers who are being vaccinated in their long-term care facilities.
Individuals age 70 and older account for about 11% of the state’s population but represent 42% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 78% of deaths in the state, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Nearly 239,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 48,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated. The Indiana Department of Health has created a vaccine dashboard that shows the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard is updated daily and can be found at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
As of Tuesday, more than 12,000 people had been vaccinated in Clark and Floyd counties, health officials confirmed. The shots have been given either at the Clark Memorial Health and Baptist Health Floyd clinics, which started vaccinating frontline health care workers in mid-December and have added first responders, or at the Clark and Floyd County health department sites, which started with those 80 and older at the start of the week.
The 80 and older category was opened last week, and the 600 appointments each in Clark and Floyd counties had filled within a matter of hours for this week’s vaccinations.
Patients are only able to register for as many vaccine doses that are available or expected, health officers in Clark and Floyd counties explained. Floyd County is expected to received 1,400 doses for next week, Clark County is expected to receive 400 doses. Appointments are filled next week for both counties, but the counties are ready to expand capacity when more allotments become available, even if it's on short notice.
The state health department’s Thursday report showed 4,411 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 578,494 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Clark County recorded 89 new cases for a total of 9,952. Floyd County had 71 new cases for a total of 5,971.
Thursday’s report also brought the number of confirmed deaths to 8,830 Hoosiers, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 372 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County reported two new deaths to bring its total to 128 and Floyd County remained at 105 deaths.
To date, 2,792,291 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,779,991 on Wednesday. A total of 6,271,603 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the rapid expansion of COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens across the U.S. has led to bottlenecks, system crashes and hard feelings in many states because of overwhelming demand for the shots.
Mississippi’s Health Department stopped taking new appointments the same day it began accepting them because of a “monumental surge” in requests. People had to wait hours to book vaccinations through a state website or a toll-free number Tuesday and Wednesday, and many were booted off the site because of technical problems and had to start over.
Up until the past few days, health care workers and nursing home patients had largely been given priority in most places around the U.S. But amid frustration over the slow rollout, states have thrown open the line to many of the nation’s senior citizens with the blessing of the Trump administration, though the minimum age varies from place to place, at 65, 70 or higher.
The U.S., meanwhile, recorded 3,848 deaths Wednesday, down from an all-time high of 4,327 the day before, according to Johns Hopkins University. The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has topped 385,000.
More than 11.1 million Americans, or over 3% of the U.S. population, have gotten their first shot of the vaccine, a gain of about 800,000 from the day before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The goal of inoculating anywhere between 70% and 85% of the population to achieve herd immunity and conquer the outbreak is still many months away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.