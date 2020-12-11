CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close all lanes of I-65 SB between Henryville (Exit 19) and Memphis (Exit 16) in Clark County the night of Tuesday, Dec. 15. Under the closure, crews will complete bridge repairs at Caney Fork.
The closure is expected to begin about 11 p.m. Tuesday and end by 3 a.m. Wednesday. All traffic will be detoured to U.S. 31 between Henryville and Memphis during this time. Local law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones. Drivers should also allow extra time to reach their destinations because of possible delays. The full closure will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 16, if needed because of inclement weather.
