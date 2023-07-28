LOUISVILLE — Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges the next two weeks to install new toll equipment.
The upgraded equipment is part of RiverLink’s transition to a new toll service provider.
The closures are planned for the following dates and locations:
Sunday, July 30 – Thursday, Aug. 3:
Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Sunday, Aug. 6 – Friday, Aug. 11:
Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Closures are expected nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. All ramps will be open. Drivers should be alert, watch for signage, and slow down in the work area.
The actual starting date and duration may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen activities occur.
Find more information about RiverLink tolling, including answers to frequently asked questions, at www.RiverLink.com
