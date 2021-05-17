CLARK COUNTY — Work has continued over the past month on a number of sign and signal adjustments along multiple state routes in southern Indiana to accommodate an estimated 80 super loads (over 18 feet in height) scheduled to come through the area this summer and fall.
The loads will travel between the Port of Indiana at Jeffersonville and Lehigh Hanson in Mitchell via Interstate 265, Interstate-65, Indiana 60, U.S. 31, Indiana 56, and back to Indiana 60.
Dynamic message board adjustments and box truss removal is scheduled to begin Tuesday night on Interstate 265 westbound between Indiana 62 and Interstate-65 in Clark County.
As a result, motorists should prepare for overnight lane and shoulder closures, and 20-minute rolling slowdowns. Traffic impacts are also expected on Port Road and Interstate-65 at Exit 7 (Indiana 60/Salem). Work is scheduled as follows, weather permitting:
• Tuesday, 5/18 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Right lane and shoulder closed, 20-minute slow-downs on Interstate-265 westbound for dynamic message board modification
• Tuesday, 5/25 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Right lane and shoulder closed, 20-minute slowdowns on Port Road for box truss removal
• Wednesday, 5/26 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Right lane and shoulder closed, 20-minute slowdowns on Interstate-265 westbound for box truss removal
• Thursday, 5/26 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Northbound lane closed with flaggers on Port Road for box truss removal
• Tuesday, 6/1 and Wednesday, 6/2 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Right lane and shoulder closed, 20-minute slowdowns on Interstate-265 westbound for box truss removal
• Thursday, 6/3 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.): Right shoulder closed and ramp restrictions on Interstate-65 northbound off-ramp at Exit 7 (Indiana 60/Salem) for cantilever removal, ramp will remain open
Motorists may encounter oversize loads along the same route Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The larger super loads will be moved in small convoys during the overnight hours, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning in early summer. Law enforcement will help control traffic and guide the loads along the specified route.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.