BATESVILLE — Not many people can say they did a full 180 in their lives, but young couple Samantha and Allen Giesting made one decision that would change everything.
“The pandemic changed my life,” Samantha said.
A year ago Thursday, Samantha and Allen got the keys and full ownership of Dunlap Supply, a small hardware store in Batesville, Indiana.
The Dunlap Supply chain used to be owned by a couple of brothers, alongside six more stores throughout the state, in 1873. Samantha described it as a “store ahead of its time” because of its fast and efficient home creations in the 1900s. However, one of the brothers died in an accident and the stores began to be sold one by one to independent owners. Now, the store in Batesville is the only one with the original name.
“I love the story of this place, and that’s what attracts me so much. People think that you’re crazy when you say it, but like, when you walk in the doors, it almost feels like you’re going back to Mayberry,” Samantha said. “People are like, “Oh, you’re just faking it,” and then they come in here, and they’re like, “Oh, my gosh, you’re right.
“It causes you to slow down.”
Samanta used to work as a teacher, getting up early in the morning, teaching the subject of the day and going home. It became a routine for her, to a point that she needed something new—a change her husband pushed her to take.
For 15 years, Allen worked in landscaping, sometimes putting in 10-hour days, and it was all grueling physical work. He said that he needed to change too, given that as he got older, he wouldn’t be able to continue in this line of work.
In 2016, the Giesting family received the news that Allen was diagnosed with Lyme disease. With teaching not giving enough pay and mowing becoming tough, they were almost defeated. Then one day, Allen came home with excitement to tell Samantha about a hardware store for sale. She thought, this is crazy.
“I just, I remember asking him, ‘Why is this on your heart so much? Like, why? This is ridiculous, you understand that?’” Samantha said.
But they both considered the possibility: “Does it hurt to ask?”
The idea started to bloom from January to June, when they decided to move ahead with the decision. They had no idea what it’s like to manage a hardware store, but it didn’t stop them.
Their family was surprised at first but supported them.
The couple talked to the children of the owners and began to learn the ropes of becoming the successors of the store. Through much sweat and tears, frustration, and learning do-overs, they got the hang of it.
“When they turned the register over, and they cleaned out theirs and we put in ours, it was kind of like, this is real,” Samantha said. “This is it, let’s go.”
Allen said he enjoys the family-like environment. The store has built trust and loyalty in Batesville for years, and he gets to enjoy the “close-knit” community members.
“It feels very good to be part of this, knowing that we’ve been here almost 150 years and that we have gotten the opportunity now to be a part of this, and hopefully, it can continue another 150 years,” Allen said. “It’s just a really nice place here, and hopefully, you know, see this business continue for another 150 years.”
