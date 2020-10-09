The statistics are rather startling. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention communities are facing mental health challenges that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder have increased considerably in the United States from April to June 2020, compared to the same period a year ago. Actions tied to stress related emotions such as violent crimes and suicide have increased, significantly among those aged 18-24 years and among minority groups.
During late June, 40% of adults reported struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. Anxiety and depression were up 31% over last year; started or increased substance abuse increased by 13%; trauma-related disorder symptoms up 26%; and attempted or seriously considered suicides were up 11%. People are responding to overwhelming circumstances by feeling hopeless and searching desperately for a way out of the turmoil.
We began talking last week that while the pandemic has created stress that tires physically, it has also created stress that makes us weary emotionally and spiritually. Our spirits are in need of rest. Over the next several weeks, we are going to explore some secrets that are found in the Psalms to overcoming weariness.
What builds strength and overcomes the feeling of frustration and weariness? The book of Psalms touches every emotion of the mind and heart. John Collins wrote, “The psalms do not simply express emotions: when sung in faith, they actually shape the emotions of the godly.” C.S. Lewis said, “The most valuable thing the psalms do for me is to express the same delight in God which made David dance.”
The psalms were penned over a great deal of time and in all kinds of circumstances. The majority of the Psalms were written in times of crisis, when nerves are on edge, stress levels are high, and fingernails are bitten. The theme of some of our most treasured psalms is peace in the midst of the storm. The reason peace is possible is because the psalms reminds us where to place our trust.
The circumstance of the last several months have reminded us that it is dangerous to put our trust in the leaders of most organizations. Out of work, the displaced employee looks to the government to solve the economic woes of the pandemic. The government makes steps toward helping, like the first check of financial aid. But at a point when a second stimulus would be helpful, political arguing and a recess from Congress were more important. Perhaps neither side wanted to allow the other side to gain a perceived upper hand entering the November elections.
Today’s psalm is short — only three verses by most translations. Psalm 131 is credited as a psalm of David, though very little is known about the exact circumstances of his writing. The psalm is termed a “song of ascents,” one that was traditionally sung by pilgrims going up to Jerusalem and the Temple to celebrate a feast.
The psalm begins with humility. “O Lord, my heart is not lifted up; my eyes are not raised too high; I do not occupy myself with things too great and too marvelous for me” (Psalm 131:1 ESV). Resting with God begins with humility. It seems David is saying that he does not want to be preoccupied with things that are out of his own control.
There is no rest when we feel the weight of the world is upon our shoulders. Much of what is taking place in our world today goes beyond our control. While we can be cautious and pre-emptive, most of the worries of the day are beyond our reach.
The second verse describes the way that David responds his actions as he trusts God. “But I have calmed and quieted my soul” (Psalm 131:2a ESV). Everything in the circumstance of our lives is in hyper-speed. Information shuffles in my direction faster than what my brain can sort it out. What information is true? What source is reliable? Where is the difference between fact and opinion?
With an abundance of information, comes an ample opportunity for anxiety and worry. In some way I must calm the process and quiet my soul. Perhaps there needs to be a limit on the amount of time spent on the computer or in front of the television. Maybe there needs to be a way to express the energy building inside through a positive, productive means. My soul is calmed when I reach to help others.
Notice the analogy that David uses in the last part of verse two. “Like a weaned child is my soul within me.” Wouldn’t you think the peaceful image that David would want to portray is that of a small baby nursing? Is there a more serene sight? But that image misses the point of quieting your own soul. The baby who is hungry screams until the needs are met by the mother. Only then will the child be satisfied and quiet.
The child who is weaned has learned that the needs of life — even the most important ones like hunger — do not have to be satisfied instantly. They are also learning how they can take their own steps toward meeting their needs. The child has learned to trust the parent to provide the meal at the proper time. The believer doesn’t expect someone to step in and solve everything, they know that their needs will be taken care of by God.
The Psalm closes on a note of bright hope. “O Israel, hope in the Lord from this time forth and forevermore.” If the pandemic is only teaching us one thing, it should be that our hope rests not in politicians or political parties, but in the God of all creation.
