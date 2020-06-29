INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order that extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations ends Wednesday, which means motorists in violation will face fines and late fees.
The governor issued the order in March when much of the state was under a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the virus that had claimed 2,432 lives in Indiana and infected a total of 45,228 Hoosiers as of Monday.
But as businesses and other activities open up, the moratorium on late fees is expiring. Holcomb had also discouraged law enforcement from giving citations for expired registrations and licenses in this time.
With the end of the moratorium Wednesday, drivers who have not renewed their ID or title by then will face the following fees:
• $6 for late license or ID card renewals
• $15 for late vehicle registration renewals
• $30 for late title transactions
• $15 for late snowmobile or ORV registration renewals
• $10 for late salvage titles
On June 15, all Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches opened for walk-in customers, but appointments are encouraged. Drivers are urged to act quickly if they want to avoid fees before July 1.
If a BMV-issued ID or vehicle registration expired during the pandemic and has not been renewed, go to the Indiana BMV website to schedule an appointment to renew or to a BMV office any time during business hours. If you have fee or other charges to pay, you can do so on the website, which is available 24/7 – the online transaction fee is also waived until July 1 for added convenience.
Andrea Rahman is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
