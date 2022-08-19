You’ll never meet a dog like Bellatrix. She’s smart, spunky, sassy, and sure loves everyone she meets. Bellatrix is no stranger to the shelter and can’t seem to find a home that can fit her larger than life personality. Bellatrix is 7 months old and still has the energy of a young puppy. She’s about 40 pounds and has a little bit of growing to do. Bellatrix was adopted but returned a few months later due to her energy level. When her needs are met, Bellatrix is a sweet and kind soul but she has a knack for getting into trouble when she hasn’t had her exercise or mental stimulation. Bellatrix loves toys, treats, and attention and would make a wonderful companion for someone who is interested in dabbling in dog sports like agility, obedience, or nosework! She has shown that she wants to interact with other dogs but comes in a little rude, which not all dogs appreciate. This gal is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you’re interested in meeting her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org. When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link.