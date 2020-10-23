Pet of Week: Boogs

Boogs

Boogs is a 1-year-old Domestic Short Hair cat who is on the prowl for his forever home. Boogs was found as a stray then taken to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when his finder could no longer keep him. He has adjusted wonderfully to the indoor life but he still thinks he deserves to be the king of the castle. A home with cats would be best for Boogs! He loves nothing more than telling his people all about the day he’s had and being there when someone needs a shoulder to lean on. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $20. If you are interested in adopting him, fill out an application on our website: nafcanimalshelter.org

Tags

Recommended for you