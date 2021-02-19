PetofWeek0220

Like the very tip of a wave ready to come crashing down on you with all the love and appreciation you can handle, Crest is here to make your heart full. She's a 12-year-old, gorgeous dilute tortoiseshell who is looking for a home where she can spend her golden years in a golden sun ray. Crest was brought to The New Albany Floyd Animal Shelter as a stray but was not reclaimed. She can be a little camera shy but doesn't hide her warm personality when meeting new people. There's nothing quite like head scratches and soft pets down her side to get her motor running. If you are looking for a calm companion to spend your days with, please go to our website at nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.

