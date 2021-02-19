Like the very tip of a wave ready to come crashing down on you with all the love and appreciation you can handle, Crest is here to make your heart full. She's a 12-year-old, gorgeous dilute tortoiseshell who is looking for a home where she can spend her golden years in a golden sun ray. Crest was brought to The New Albany Floyd Animal Shelter as a stray but was not reclaimed. She can be a little camera shy but doesn't hide her warm personality when meeting new people. There's nothing quite like head scratches and soft pets down her side to get her motor running. If you are looking for a calm companion to spend your days with, please go to our website at nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Crest
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Sarah Dyer Collins passed away in Louisville, KY on February 19, 2021. Sarah was born December 16, 1930, in Crawford County, IN to the late Franklin R. and Hazel (Dyer) Collins. She loved growing up on the family farm and participating in 4-H, church activities and living through the Great F…
Patty Luckett, 88. Visitation: Tuesday, 11am-7pm (Rosary at 11:30am) at Oak Street Chapel of Naville&Seabrook; FuneralHomes. Funeral Service: Wednesday, 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.
Michael L. Scott, 61 years of age, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home in Pekin, IN. He was born November 16, 1959 to the late Elmer Sr. and Hazel Scott. Michael was a retired welder from Jeff Boat and spent many years racing at the Clarksville Sportsdrome Speedway, but most …
Most Popular
Articles
- Bond reduced for woman accused of killing neighbor's donkey
- STAWAR COLUMN: The domestic garage
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Kirchgessner is an invaluable reserve for the Dragons
- GoFundMe started for Charlestown family who lost home in fire
- Georgetown moving forward with historic district improvements
- UPDATE: Police arrest two people from New Albany area in connection with Paoli shooting
- Officials concerned about unknown child abuse during pandemic
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Hintons have Eagles in regional again
- New Albany partners with LifeSpring for clinic at Colonial Manor
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 1st regional title
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.