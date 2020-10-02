Pet of the Week: Eclipse

Meet Eclipse, the true queen of the house. Eclipse is a 2-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat who was brought to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when she and the other resident cat didn't get along.
She is now on the prowl for her very own kingdom with no other cats. She has lived with small dogs but much prefers a calm dog who will understand that she is the queen, this is her world and everyone else is just living in it. If you're looking for a lady with a larger-than-life personality, this gal may be the one! Her perfect day would be lounging in the sun, trying to reach the top of her cat tree, and munching on only the finest of cat foods.
She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20. If you are interested in this beautiful girl, please fill out an adoption application on our website http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org
