Hi my name is Edy! I'm back at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter at no fault of my own. I'm a 4-year-old boxer who has A LOT of energy. I love to run around playing with my friends here. I really LOVE treats and I know how to sit. I would do well in a home that will keep working with me on my manners and will give me pets behind my ears. I've never met a person or animal I didn't like, especially kids! If you think I would make a great addition to your family please come visit me and my friends at the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
I am altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in me, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website, (nafcanimalshelter.org) the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
Edy's adoption fee has been fully paid for until July 31 to help her find her forever home!
