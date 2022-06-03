Egypt is a soulful and classy lady who’s looking to be the center of your world. She’s about a year old and was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when someone found her having the time of her life exploring the streets. Egypt is ready to settle down with a family of her own where she can be spoiled like the queen that she is. This beefy gal quickly stole the hearts of everyone at the shelter with her gorgeous eyes and her big heart. She’s done well with other dogs but would be open to meeting your dog if you’d like! She may prefer a home without small children but would be OK with kiddos who are respectful of her space when she needs it. If you are interested in meeting this one-of-a-kind queen, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She’s spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. When submitting an application, please fill out the “Adoption Application” found under the Public Forms tab, not the “Interested in this animal” Petango link. Her adoption fee is $80.
Pet of the Week: Egypt
