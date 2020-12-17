Andie (Pet of Week)

Andie

Searching for a companion that always looks on the bright side of life? Search no more because you have found her! Meet Andie, a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix who found herself at The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray running loose on the streets. Andie is a high-energy lady who needs an experienced dog owner to show her the ropes of how to be the best girl she can be. She’s always happy and has never met a stranger, which sometimes gets her into trouble when she rushes in to greet strangers! Andie is a bit particular on her dog friends so a meet-and-greet with any resident dogs is required. If you are interested in Andie, please go to our website — nafcanimalshelter.org — to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you