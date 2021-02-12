Pet of week

Froggy

Let’s face it, you don’t want to eat alone on Valentine's Day. I hate eating alone. Recipe for Froggy Love: You. Me. And Meow Mix. No need for anything fancy. I'm a simple cat with simple needs. I want to shower someone with affection. No need for red wine and filet medallions. I’m a beer and Doritos kinda cat. Have feather will chase. I’ll serenade you with the songs of my ancestors. Is that an expensive sports car pulling up? Nah, it’s me purring and delighting in your presences. You wanna play hard and then take a nap? I’m the guy for you. I don’t have any finger to swipe with, but I’m down to Netflix and Chill any day. I'm already neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in taking me home for just $20 please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you