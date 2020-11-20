Ginger is a 4-year-old orange tabby who is no stranger to the shelter life. Ginger has been with us a few times through no fault of her own. She was originally found as a stray running the streets, then was adopted and returned because her owners did not have enough time to care for a cat. The last time she was returned because she and the resident cat did not get along. Ginger is ever so ready to finally have a home to call hers forever! She’s a laid-back lady who would rather live with her people than other animals. A calm dog may be OK but we think she would do best as the only kitty. Ginger has been through quite a bit in her short time so a quiet household would be perfect for her! If you’re interested in Ginger, visit her at the Feeders Supply on State Street then head on over to our website (www.nafcanimalshelter.org) to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20.
Pet of the Week: Meet Ginger
