Meet Kamikazee from the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter! Kamikazee is a very handsome and stocky Lab mix who is roughly 5 years old. He is very excited about everything life has to offer —  kids, treats, dogs, cuddles, more treats, and so much more! While he does love his treats, he does need a bit of control in this area. He is neutered, microchipped, heartworm-tested negative, and current on yearly vaccinations. He would love nothing more than to ring in the New Year with a new home! Fill out an application on our website, http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org if you are interested!

