Want a cat who knows what she’s about? Look no farther than the self-proclaimed queen of the shelter, Kodak. She’s a 5-year-old lady who would prefer you not talk about her age and instead focus on how gorgeous she is. Kodak is all about her snack time and thinks (actually knows) that humans are here to do her bidding and feed her treats. She also accepts pets as signs of affection. Since she was found as a stray, then brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter, we aren’t too sure if she would enjoy living with other animals. But with enough time, she might teach your resident pets to bow down to her royalty. If you are interested in giving this queen her own space to rule, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Meet Kodak
