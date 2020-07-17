Pet of Week 7-18-20

Meet Macro! He is your typical kitten learning all about life as a beloved pet. He loves attention from anything or anyone that will give it to him.

Macro has always had friends (his littermates). Going into a home without them, may be a little scary. But he will adjust just fine. Kittens are generally pretty mischievous and love to explore new environments once they are confident they are safe

Having a new kitten is an adventure for everyone involved. It is a time full of play, cuddles, and laughs and is well worth the adjustment and learning times.

Macro is neutered, microchipped, Felv/FIV tested negative and current on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $60.

If you are interested in this adorable kitten, just call the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter at (812) 948-5355 to learn how to meet him!

