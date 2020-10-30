Pet of Week

Markie

Markie is a one-year-old Domestic Short Hair kitty who found herself outdoors and alone with a litter of baby kittens. A kind citizen brought her to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter and she was placed into a foster home where she could raise her babies in peace. Now that her babies are grown and adopted into their own homes, Markie is ready to find a home of her own! She’s a lady who knows what she likes and appreciates the finer things in life. She loves to cuddle with people she trusts, but like any true cat, she prefers it to be on her own terms. Markie loves finding a high vantage point and napping the day away in a warm sunbeam. Her adoption fee is $20. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting her, visit our website at nafcanimalshelter.org

