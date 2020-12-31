Happy New Year! Meet Mattie, a 2-year-old house panther who is on the prowl for a home to call her own. Mattie has been bounced around quite a bit in her short life and is ready to settle down! When she was abandoned by her owners, a good citizen took her in and cared for her. Then that person had to move and could not take her. Mattie is a little bit shy when meeting new people and needs a day or two to warm up, but once she’s comfortable, Mattie is the belle of the ball. Her previous owners said that she did great with their young child who carried her around. She coexisted fine with a calm and respectful dog, but hissed a bit at the other cats in the home. Mattie is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in taking her home, visit our website nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Meet Mattie
Patricia Joan Richardson Woehrle, 86, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on December 30, 2020, with family by her side. Patty was a longtime member of Howard Park Christian Church in Clarksville, IN and a member of the Eastern Star. She loved spending her time with family, supporting her bel…
A Celebration of Life Service for Donald Charles (8/11/1941-12/10/2020) & Donna Faye Roseman (09/05/1946-12/23/2020) will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:30pm at New Whiteland Baptist Church in New Whiteland, Indiana. Arrangements by Jessen Funeral Home~Whiteland Chapel.
