Pet of Week: Payton

Payton

Payton is a 12-year-old terrier mix who is looking for a place to spend her golden years. She’s a petite little lady who’s about 15 pounds but full of love despite her past. She was found as a stray meandering around a park and when she was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter we discovered she had gotten loose from a neglectful situation. When our vet examined her, we discovered Payton needs some TLC. She’s lived with plenty of other dogs and maybe some cats. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing. If you are interested in her please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an application.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you