Allow us to introduce to you the prettiest brindle Pit Bull mix you have ever laid your eyes on — Roxy! she was originally found as a stray but was surrendered to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her finders couldn’t take care of her anymore. She’s an absolute lovebug who is looking for a home with experienced dog owners who can help her be the best version of herself. She can be a bit too excitable for small children and is picky about her doggy playmates so a meet-and-greet with any potential resident dogs is a must to make sure everyone will get along. Her previous caretakers said that she’s mostly house-trained and crate-trained and knows some basic obedience. She loves her treats and cuddling close with her human friends. Take her home for just $80! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Roxy, head on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application!
Pet of the Week: Meet Roxy
