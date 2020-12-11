Pet of the Week

Roxy

Allow us to introduce to you the prettiest brindle Pit Bull mix you have ever laid your eyes on — Roxy! she was originally found as a stray but was surrendered to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when her finders couldn’t take care of her anymore. She’s an absolute lovebug who is looking for a home with experienced dog owners who can help her be the best version of herself. She can be a bit too excitable for small children and is picky about her doggy playmates so a meet-and-greet with any potential resident dogs is a must to make sure everyone will get along. Her previous caretakers said that she’s mostly house-trained and crate-trained and knows some basic obedience. She loves her treats and cuddling close with her human friends. Take her home for just $80! She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Roxy, head on over to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application!

