Sparrow is a senior gal looking to spend her golden years in some nice warm golden sunrays. Her days of crazy adventures are over. All she wants is a lap to sit on and someone to spoil her to her heart's content. When she was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray, Sparrow was a little unsure about all the new sounds, smells, and space, but she slowly started to come out of her shell and show the staff members just how loud her purr really is. Sparrow loves the sides of her face and chin scratched but does not appreciate being picked up. She spends most of her day relaxing in her special hidey-hole cardboard box but knows exactly when it's feeding time and isn't afraid to let you know she's ready for a snack! While we haven't seen her directly interact with any other cats here at the shelter, she doesn't seem to be overly bothered by their presence, but any introductions to resident animals should be slow to ensure they can be friends. If you are interested in adopting her, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of the Week: Meet Sparrow
