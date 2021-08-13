Raspberry Tart is a 4-year-old mama cat who was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter as a stray along with her three babies. Now that the babies are all grown and ready to start their own adventures, the family is looking for homes of their own to settle down. Raspberry prefers to sit up high and watch the world go on beneath her. She's playful in her own ways and has been splashing around in her water bowl when no one's watching. She may take a little time to fully open up, but when she does it's worth the wait! Raspberry Tart is already spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in her, please go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. Her adoption fee is $20 plus applicable licensing fees.
Pet of Week: Raspberry Tart
