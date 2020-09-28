Adopt one cat and get a second one free at the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter. Offer available through the shelter. Adoptable cats can be seen on the website and www. nafcanimalshelter.org of at the New Albany Feeders Supply. Interested adopters will submit an application on the website — www.nafcanimalshelter.org — or call 812-948-5355 for more information.
Pets of the Week: Adopt one, save two cats
