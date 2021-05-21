Pets of week

Scarlet and Cinder

Scarlet and Cinder are littermates who have been together since birth. They were surrendered to the shelter after dealing with multiple losses of their beloved humans. Through all of the hard times, they have learned to heavily rely on each other. Scarlet and Cinder are having a hard time coping with the stress of the shelter life and are more than ready to be welcomed into a new, calm home. If you are interested in adopting Scarlet and Cinder, visit nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an application. They are altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Their adoption fee is $20 plus the applicable licensing fee. They are now located at the Feeders Supply on State Street.

