Hi, we are Totoro and Rin, two super-sweet boys who are a bonded pair. We haven't left each other's side since the day we were brought into the same house and would like to keep it that way. We would do best in a quiet home with older children and preferably no dogs as Rin is a bit shy. We love big comfy beds and tall cat trees to hang out in! If you are interested in meeting us we are currently at the Feeder's Supply on State St!
We are altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.
If you are interested in us, please fill out the "Adoption Application" on the New Albany-Floyd County Animal shelter website, (nafcanimalshelter.org) the Public Forms tab; not the orange "Interested in this animal" Petango link.
The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is at 215 W. Market St., New Albany. For more information, call the shelter at 812-948-5355.
