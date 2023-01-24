Clean-up at New Albany National Cemetery was Saturday, Jan. 14. Groups returned to the hallowed ground to remove the wreaths placed on Dec. 17 for the holiday season.
From Piankeshaw Chapter pf DAR volunteers included Susie Frazier, Becky Jaenichen, Donna Hampton, Shelly Doss, Sue-Ellen Koetter, Jayne Pelaski, and Liz Murphy. Charles Murphy was also on hand to give a hand. Other groups listed as sponsors were FERGUSON, Vericast-SA (Tx1180), Hazelwood Middle School, US Military Vets MC IN 3, Arnold Air Société Silver Wings, and Civil Air Patrol IN-126 Falcon Composite Squadron IN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.