Gina Carpenter, chapter registrar of the Piankeshaw Chapter of the DAR, leads a genealogy workshop to teach how to begin to trace ancestors, where to go for research and the importance of documentation.

A genealogy workshop at the Cardinal Ritter Birthplace on Aug. 22 was sponsored by the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Floyd County Public Library. The workshop was led by chapter registrar Gina Carpenter. Attendees were given instructions on how to begin to trace their ancestors, where to go for research, and the importance of documentation.

