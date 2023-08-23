A genealogy workshop at the Cardinal Ritter Birthplace on Aug. 22 was sponsored by the Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Floyd County Public Library. The workshop was led by chapter registrar Gina Carpenter. Attendees were given instructions on how to begin to trace their ancestors, where to go for research, and the importance of documentation.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat indices around 110 degrees expected. Muggy nights with lows in the mid to upper 70s will not provide much relief from daytime heat. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
