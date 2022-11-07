The October meeting of the Pleasant Grove Home Extension Club was at the home of Jeanie Bowen with Donna Baugh as co-hostess.
President John Hallows opened the business meeting with the pledge, creed and singing of O’Suzana. Jeanie gave devotions about God doing the unexpected.
Roll call was answered by Orelyn and John Hallows, Lois Ketterer, Janice Jones, Wanda Vandeventer, Rebecca Smitson, Lana Abbott, Jeanie Bowen and Donna Baugh. The group answered by telling about an inherited antique of which they were especially fond. Discussions were held about the recent cultural arts day that was held at the fairgrounds where the group made a pretty bookmark with Patty Baxter and Wanda teaching.
The club’s annual Holiday Fall Bazaar will be Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clark County 4-H Center, Charlestown. The bazaar will feature flea market items as well as new craft tables, baked goods and a soup luncheon.
Orelyn gave a interesting lesson about managing stress in later life. Wanda won the door prize, a beautiful teapot.
The group enjoyed a white elephant auction and a delicious pitch-in luncheon.
The next meeting will be Nov. 9. Anyone interested in joining the club call 812-256-3448. New members are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.