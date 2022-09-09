SOUTHERN INDIANA — The 10th anniversary of the Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Gala is this year, and the 2022 event will be at a new location.
Power of Pink is an annual fundraising event put together by The News and Tribune with the help of Norton Cancer Institute. The event, which started in 2013, has raised a total of $366,881 and has helped thousands of patients.
The gala will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at Mansion 1886 in New Albany.
“The gala is really a tangible reminder to those facing cancer in our community that they are not alone,” said Lynnie Meyer, the senior vice president and chief development officer of Norton Healthcare. “The community is standing behind them and pledging their support.”
Wanting to do more than just printing a special newspaper edition, Bill Hanson, publisher for the News and Tribune, started the event to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer.
“I was passionate about doing more because I lost both of my parents to cancer, so it’s personal to me,” Hanson said. “I get to honor the memory of my mom and dad each year by raising funds to help people from our area who are fighting cancer.”
For the first two years the donations went to the American Cancer Society. In 2015, the decision was made to partner with the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center.
The donations make it possible for the Norton Cancer Institute to provide free support services such as physical, emotional and spiritual needs to all who have been impacted by the disease.
“It really does take the support of everyone in the community to make these resources available for cancer patients when they need it the most,” Meyer said.
Much like every year, the goal has been set to surpass the amount of donations received in years prior. This year a record goal of $100,000 has been set for the event.
Ambassadors will receive gifts for helping raise funds prior to the event. There will also be special gifts for those who commit funds during the Pledge Moment during the event.
If you would like to donate to the event, go to https://p2p.onecause.com/powerofpink22/challenge and choose from one of the ambassadors to donate to.
“Through Power of Pink, I have met so many strong people fighting cancer or fighting people who have cancer,” Hanson said. “Talking with our featured survivors gives me renewed hope in mankind.”
