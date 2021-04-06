INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers debated House Bill 1309 during its last reading in the Senate Tuesday. Some said the bill doesn’t do enough, while others argued that it’s just a start in the right direction.
HB 1309 allows pregnant women to ask their employers for accommodations. The bill says the employer has to reply to the woman but does not have to fulfill the request — the answer can simply be no.
Several Democratic senators spoke in opposition to the bill Tuesday, saying that it does not do enough to support pregnant women in the workplace.
Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said his concern is that once the legislature checks the box saying “now pregnant women in Indiana are protected,” it will be difficult to go back and change that.
“If good pieces of legislation were defeated and didn’t even get a hearing, … then why should we support a half-measure that doesn’t go all the way to truly protect 50% of our workforce — our moms, our sisters, our daughters — who are asking for the decent accommodation so that they can be healthy to deliver a healthy baby?” Qaddoura said.
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said it pained her to stand in opposition to the bill, but she said it wasn’t truly a “pregnancy accommodations” bill, it was a “request for pregnancy accommodations” bill.
“In order to be competitive, we are going to need women in the workforce, and women, we get pregnant,” Yoder said. “So, let’s do the right thing and actually pass a piece of legislation that provides accommodations and not just provides requests for accommodations. We can do better. This bill isn’t that.”
Some of the lawmakers who support the bill agreed that it’s not sufficient in the fight to fully support pregnant women, but they said that it is just a start to move in the right direction.
Sen. Ron Alting, R-Lafayette, sponsored HB 1309 as it went through the Senate, and he said it is better to take what the legislature can get. He said he thinks many women will come forward because of this bill, and he believes that there is a huge number of businesses that are good and will accommodate them.
“We can pass this and continue to work on making it better,” Alting said. “You must have a start before you can have a finish.”
Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Portage, said she does not like the bill because she thinks it doesn’t go far enough, but she did vote to pass the bill.
“Sometimes we have to fight by inches at a time,” Tallian said. “To me, this is an inch of ground gained. It’s not 50 yards, it’s an inch, and I’m not giving it up. I’ll protect the inch that we want.”
House Bill 1309 passed with a final vote of 31-19 in the Senate, and since no amendments were added, the bill will now move on to the governor to be signed into law.
