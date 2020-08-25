CLARK/FLOYD COUNTIES, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation Contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to continue entrance and exit ramp closures at locations along I-265 in Clark and Floyd County as part of an asphalt resurface project that began earlier this summer.
Patching, milling and paving will be completed under each closure. Ramp closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. each night and end the next morning at 6 a.m., with the exception of one weekend closure at State St., which will take place from 9 p.m. on Friday to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Closures will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Charlestown Rd. to I-265 WB entrance ramp closed, detour: I-265 WB to I-65 NB to Bean Rd./S.R. 60 (Exit 7) to I-65 SB to I-265 WB
Friday, Aug. 28
I-65 SB to I-265 WB ramp closed, detour: I-65 SB to Veterans Parkway (Exit 5) to I-65 NB to I-265 WB
Friday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Aug. 30
State St. to I-265 EB entrance ramp closed, detour: I-265 WB to I-64 WB to S.R. 64 (Exit 118) to I-64 EB to I-265 EB
Monday, Aug. 31
I-265 WB to Grant Line Rd. exit ramp closed (Exit 3), detour: I-265 WB to State St. (Exit 1) to I-265 EB to Grant Line Rd. (Exit 3)
Message boards and detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the ramp closures. Mainline work will continue under lane closures between I-64 and I-65 in Clark and Floyd Counties through late October. Additional ramp closures are scheduled through at least mid-September.
Motorists are urged to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. A 45-mph speed restriction remains in place throughout construction limits.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
