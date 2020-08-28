Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 71F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.